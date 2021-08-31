TOKYO — Andre Shelby’s attempt at a second straight gold medal came to an end Tuesday.
The Jeffersonville native was eliminated in the round of eight in the men’s individual compound event at the Yumenoshima Final Field in the Tokyo Paralympic Games.
Turkey’s Murat Turan edged Shelby 142-138. Shelby, who won gold in the 2016 Rio Games in the individual compound, fell behind by five points after the third flight. He regained a point on Turan in the fourth flight, but was unable to complete a comeback.
“I had a lot of support from the people where I live. I really appreciate that,” said Shelby, who resides in Jacksonville, Fla. “I wish I could have done a little bit better today, but (you) can’t win them all. I hope we see more athletes involved in archery. I didn’t know how many followers I had until I started shooting. It’s really great.”
