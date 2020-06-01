BLOOMINGTON — The Indiana football program suffered another tragic offseason event when news surfaced late Sunday night that popular former IU defensive lineman Chris Beaty was shot and killed in downtown Indianapolis.
According to police reports, Beaty suffered multiple gunshot wounds at the corner of Vermont and Talbot, in an area of heavy protesting following the death of George Floyd, just before midnight late Saturday night.
Beaty, 38, played at IU from 2000-04 under coaches Cam Cameron and Gerry DiNardo and remained connected with the program as an active alumnus while managing nightclubs in downtown Indianapolis. A few months ago, Beaty was among a group of IU football alumni on a Zoom call with current IU football coach Tom Allen.
“I am at a loss for words,” Allen said in a statement released Monday. “The news of the passing of Chris Beaty is just devastating. Since I returned home to coach at Indiana, Chris embraced me, encouraged me and supported me. His passion for life and Indiana football energized me every time we were together.
“He was one of our first alumni that displayed his unwavering support for what we are building here at Indiana and how we are building it. I am so heartbroken for his family, and he will be deeply missed by all those that were blessed to call him a friend”
Cameron, who recruited Beaty out of Indianapolis Cathedral, described Beaty as a selfless person who was willing to help others in need.
“People at Cathedral, where we recruited him, used to rave about him as a teammate and a young man, and obviously he was a good player but way more to it than that,” Cameron said. “No matter who you talk to, you are going to hear the same thing. He was that guy where he impacted everybody the same way. [He was a] non-judgmental, loving guy, enthusiastic guy [who would] give you the shirt off his back. [He] didn’t care, black, white, male, female. He’s that guy.”
Cameron said Beaty’s leadership qualities were apparent when he first arrived on IU’s campus as a freshman.
“You could just see his infectious personality,” Cameron said. “Not many freshman can come in and impact a team quickly, but as a young freshman when I was around him, [he] impacted our team in a really positive way. And he did that, which is not surprising, in the Indianapolis community. Somebody that our state should be really, really proud of.”
Condolences to Beaty, including from DiNardo and former IU basketball standout and current Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon, continued to flood social media throughout Sunday night into Monday.
“RIP Chris Beaty,” Gordon posted on his Twitter account. “Was a great guy and we had some good times at IU. You will be truly missed, bro.”
DiNardo posted on his Twitter account: “Very sad and horrible news. We all take responsibility if we don’t make a difference. We are all part of the problem or part of the solution and there are no other choices. So sad.”
Beaty’s death comes three weeks after the parents of IU junior wide receiver Cam Wilson were found shot to death hours apart over Mother’s Day weekend.
