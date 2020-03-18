Two local girls and one boy were among 71 seniors — 39 boys and 32 girls — from across the state who have been selected first-team Academic All-State by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association.
Additionally, two more area girls and two more boys garnered honorable mention from the IBCA.
On the girls’ side, Charlestown’s Peyton Crace and Providence’s Brigid Welch were named to the first team while Floyd Central’s Kalissa Fosskuhl and Providence’s Kaylee Kaiser were honorable mention selections.
On the boys’ side, Floyd Central’s Grant Gohmann was a first-team choice while Christian Academy’s Bailey Conrad and Jeffersonville’s Darin Starks garnered honorable mention.
IBCA-member head coaches from around the state nominated a senior who met the criteria, which included a 3.5, or higher, grade-point average, a class rank in the upper 25 percent, an SAT score of 1,100 (on the reading and math sections) or an ACT composite score of 24. Academic and athletic prowess were both considered in the selections.
“The quality of these student-athletes shows that success in academics and success in athletics are not separate entities,” IBCA executive director Steve Witty said in a press release. “Rather, in many cases, a player’s success in the classroom directly contributes to his or her success on the floor.”
3 LOCALS CHOSEN FOR ALL-STAR GAME
Three local seniors — two from Jeffersonville and one from New Albany — have been selected to the 32nd annual North-South Indiana All-Star Classic. Unfortunately the girls-boys doubleheader, sponsored by Hoosier Basketball Magazine, has been postponed. The games were scheduled to take place April 5 at Heritage Hills High School.
Red Devils standout Nan Garcia was an honorary selection for the girls’ game. The Penn State-signee, however, would not have been able to play anyway due to her ACL injury.
Meanwhile, Jeff forward Tre Coleman and Bulldogs forward Julien Hunter were selected to participate in the boys’ game.
Tournament officials hope to reschedule the event.
HOURIGAN COMMITS TO IUS
New Albany senior forward Trey Hourigan has committed to IU Southeast.
“Beyond blessed to get my education paid for while playing the game I love at Indiana University Southeast. Huge thanks to everyone who helped me along the way. All glory to God,” Hourigan wrote in a recent tweet.
The 6-foot-5 Hourigan averaged 12.1 points per game this past season for the Bulldogs.
