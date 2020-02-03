Clarksville senior Evan Davis won the Indiana High School Bowling boys’ singles state championship Saturday.
Davis defeated Lutheran’s Ryan Speer 220-211 in the final at Championship Lanes in Anderson.
The competition began with 24 boys, including Jeffersonville’s Jackson Kruer, at 9 a.m. Saturday. Each rolled three games, with the top four advancing to the stepladder tournament.
Davis earned the No. 2 seed in the tourney after bowling a 266, a 209 and a 215 to total 690 — nine pins behind Speer. Kruer finished 13th with a 588.
In the tournament, Davis bested Noblesville’s Noah Tannenbaum 202-192 in the semifinal before edging Speer by nine pins in the final.
THREE FOOTBALL PLAYERS NAMED TO REGION ALL-STAR TEAM
A trio of local football players were selected to the Indiana Football Coaches Association’s Region 10 All-Star team. The three seniors are Charlestown’s Bo Braunecker, Clarksville’s Clayton Aranda and Floyd Central’s Cole Hussung.
Braunecker and Aranda were both selected at linebacker positions, while Hussung was chosen at punter.
The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Braunecker tallied 100 tackles (9.1 per game), including 25 for losses, for the Pirates this past season. He also recorded five quarterback sacks and one interception while causing and recovering a fumble. He recently signed to continue his track & field career at Eastern Illinois University.
The 5-8, 210-pound Aranda was second in total tackles (77) and tied for first in tackle assists (45) for the Generals this past season. He also had two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.
The 5-10, 185-pound Hussung had 38 punts for 1,327 yards — an average of 34.9 yards per kick — this past season for the Highlanders. He was also a standout kicker for Floyd, making 38 of 44 point-after touchdown attempts and eight field goals while recording 41 touchbacks on 63 kickoffs. Hussung committed to the University of Michigan last week.
ELLIS RECEIVES HONOR
Jeffersonville baseball coach Derek Ellis recently received his District Coach of the Year award from the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association.
Ellis led the Red Devils to a 22-6 record last season, his seventh at the helm of the program. He was recognized at the IHSBCA State Baseball Clinic awards banquet Jan. 17.
