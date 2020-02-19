Five area girls' basketball players have been named to the All-Southern Athletic Conference team.
Two players each from New Washington and Henryville, and one from Borden, received recognition.
Mustang seniors Taylor James and Makynsie Barger were joined on the All-SAC team by the Hornets' duo of senior Allison Horn and junior Riley Nunn as well as Braves sophomore Christina Knight.
Lanesville junior Gracie Adams, who averaged 17.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.5 steals per game this past season, was named the SAC's Most Outstanding Player. Meanwhile the Eagles' Angie Hinton, who guided Lanesville to its second straight conference and sectional titles, was named Coach of the Year for the second consecutive season.
The complete team is listed below.
ALL-SOUTHERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE TEAM
Gracie Adams, Linzie Wernert & Morgan Sonner (Lanesville); Taylor James & Makynsie Barger (New Washington); Riley Nunn & Allison Horn (Henryville); Christina Knight (Borden); Addy Cole (Crothersville); Lily Boley (South Central).
Most Outstanding Player: Gracie Adams (Lanesville).
Coach of the Year: Angie Hinton (Lanesville).
Final standings: Lanesville 5-0, Crothersville 3-2, New Washington 3-2, Borden 2-3, Henryville 2-3, South Central 0-5.
JENKINS TO BE HONORED
Former local broadcaster Charlie Jenkins will be honored by the Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association at its annual Hall of Fame awards banquet April 5 at Valle Vista Country Club in Greenwood.
Jenkins, who passed away Dec. 30 at the age of 84, will posthumously receive the Ron Lemasters Lifetime Achievement Award.
Jenkins, who was inducted into the ISSA Hall of Fame in 1999, spent 54 years broadcasting Southern Indiana high school sports, primarily at WXVW. He also spent time at WKJK-AM and WHAS-AM in Louisville. Jenkins was inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009.
WHITEHOUSE COMMITS
Floyd Central senior boys' tennis standout Eric Whitehouse announced his college decision earlier this week.
"Extremely excited and extremely grateful to announce I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Southern Indiana. I want to thank God first and foremost, along with my family, coaches, and friends for helping me get here," Whitehouse wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.
Whitehouse, along with doubles partner Alex Poe, earned first-team All-State honors from the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association this past season. Whitehouse's Highlanders posted a 20-5 record, reached the semistate and finished with a No. 6 ranking in the state.
