Three members of unbeaten league champion Silver Creek have been named to the Mid-Southern Conference first team in boys' basketball.
Dragon standout junior forwards Trey Kaufman and Kooper Jacobi were joined on the first team by sophomore point guard Branden Northern.
Clarksville junior guard Dae'von Fuqua also earned first-team recognition. Meanwhile, Generals junior point guard Jaren Starks garnered honorable mention.
Silver Creek's Brandon Hoffman was named MSC Coach of the Year.
The entire team is listed below.
ALL-MID-SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
First team: Trey Kaufman, Kooper Jacobi & Branden Northern (Silver Creek); Logan McIntire, Braden Jenkins & Langdon Hatton (North Harrison); Dae'von Fuqua (Clarksville); Myron Mead (Salem); Nicholas Sebastiao (Scottsburg); Isaiah Wineinger (Brownstown Central).
Honorable mention: Jaren Starks (Clarksville); Hayden Cutter & Treyton Owens (Scottsburg); Tyler Fessel & Bryce Weber (Corydon Central); Trey Hargrave (Austin).
Coach of the Year: Brandon Hoffman (Silver Creek).
5 EARN ACADEMIC ALL-STATE HONORS
Five area wrestlers — three seniors and two juniors — have garnered Academic All-State honors from the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association.
New Albany’s Noah Trejo and Jeffersonville’s Adonis Boyd were named to the senior first-team, which is for those with a 3.75 grade-point average, or above. Trejo sports a 4.64 GPA.
Meanwhile, New Albany’s Marcello Lopez earned senior honorable mention, which is for those who have a GPA between 3.25 and 3.74.
Floyd Central’s Gavinn Alstott and Jeffersonville’s Connor Gilles were named to the junior first-team. Alstott sports a 4.51 GPA.
NEIDIG NAMED NEW IHSAA LEADER
The IHSAA executive committee named John "Paul" Neidig its next commissioner on Friday, less than 24 hours after outgoing commissioner Bobby Cox announced the first cancellation of the boys basketball tournament in more than a century.
In January, Cox announced he would be retiring. Neidig will officially take over Aug. 1.
“I’m very humbled to be chosen to become the next commissioner of the IHSAA,” Neidig said in a statement. “I’m proud to be a part of this organization and lead it into the future. Our primary focus will continue to be promoting and supporting education-based athletics in our state. Also, I ask everyone to please be safe during these unprecedented times. Listen to our state’s health experts and take care of yourselves and your family and we will get through these difficult times.”
The 56-year-old Neidig, a native of Poseyville, has spent 34 years in secondary education and athletic administration and has served as an IHSAA assistant commissioner since 2017. During his career, he's presided over boys' basketball, boys' and girls' cross country, boys' and girls' track and field and Unified track and field.
He will become the 11th commissioner in the governing body's history.
Neidig spent 31 years working in the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corp., serving in various roles including chief of staff, deputy chief of staff, chief administrative officer and athletics director in addition to working as a teacher and head coach of the boys' basketball team.
He worked on the IHSAA's board of directors from 2004 to 2017 and was chairman of the executive committee three times.
“Paul has some great thoughts and ideas about how to continue leading the association and its member schools," IHSAA executive committee chairman and Knightstown athletic director Matt Martin said. “We feel the organization is in great hands and we look forward to working with him.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.