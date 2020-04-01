Three boys' basketball players from New Washington, and one each from Borden and Henryville, have earned All-Southern Athletic Conference honors.
The Mustangs who received recognition were a trio of seniors — guards Jesus Diaz and A.J. Walter and forward Josh Clemons.
Meanwhile, the Braves were represented by freshman Tommy Devine and the Hornets were repped by junior Westin Allen.
Lanesville's Connor Nolot was the league's Most Outstanding Player. The 6-foot-1 senior forward averaged 17.4 points, five rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.1 steals per game for the Eagles.
Mikel Miller, who guided Lanesville to a perfect 5-0 mark in the conference, was named the SAC Coach of the Year.
The complete team is listed below.
ALL-SAC
All-Conference team: Connor Nolot & Tripp Dillion III (Lanesville); Josh Clemons, Jesus Diaz & A.J. Walter (New Washington); Tommy Devine (Borden); Westin Allen (Henryville); Dylan Patterson & Lucas Stewart (South Central); Josh Thomas & Cable Spall (Crothersville).
Most Outstanding Player: Connor Nolot (Lanesville).
Coach of the Year: Mikel Miller (Lanesville).
Final standings: Lanesville 5-0, New Washington 4-1, Crothersville 2-3, South Central 2-3, Borden 1-4, Henryville 1-4.
HIGHLANDERS FIFTH IN PRESEASON BOYS' GOLF POLL
The Floyd Central boys' golf team is ranked fifth in the Indiana High School Golf Coaches Association preseason poll.
The Highlanders are slated to return five of their top six players, led by senior Reece Compton, from the team that tied for seventh in the state last season.
Two-time defending state champion Carmel was No. 1 in the IHSGCA Top 20 while Center Grove, runner-up the last two years, was No. 2. Those two were followed by Penn and Guerin Catholic.
IHSGCA PRESEASON POLL
1. Carmel, 2. Center Grove, 3. Penn, 4. Guerin Catholic, 5. Floyd Central, 6. Cathedral, 7. Castle, 8. Columbus North, 9. Yorktown, 10. Hamilton Southeastern, 11. FW Dwenger, 12. Tipton, 13. Evansville North, 14. Zionsville, 15. Westfield, 16. Crown Point, 17. Warsaw, 18. FW Carroll, 19. Bloomington South, 20. Homestead.
PURICHIA COMMITS TO SPALDING
Providence senior volleyball player and track & field athlete Maggie Purichia recently committed to Spalding University in Louisville.
This past season Purichia, a 6-1 middle hitter/opposite-side hitter paced the Pioneers in solo blocks (16), block assists (97) and total blocks (113) while also finishing fourth in kills (142) and fifth in aces (24) for the Pioneers, who went 29-2.
BROWN COMMITS TO IUS
Charlestown senior Caleb Brown announced Wednesday night that he will play college basketball for his father, Wiley Brown, at IU Southeast.
"I would like to thank God for giving me the ability to play the game I love. I would like to thank my family and friends for supporting me along the way. Especially my mom and dad taking their time to drive me to and from gyms for games and workouts. My love for the game started at a young age and I've always looked forward to playing at the collegiate level. With that said I will be officially committing to Indiana University Southeast to future [sic] my athletic and academic career. #GoGrenadiers," Brown wrote on social media.
The elder Brown responded to his son's commitment on Twitter.
"I'm the happiest man in the world right now, my son has decided to come play for me @ IUS !Blessed to have a great relationship with my son that goes far beyond basketball he's my best friend. GrenadierNation welcome my son Caleb Brown! LOVE YOU!!" Wiley Brown wrote.
The younger Brown, a 6-4 wing, averaged 6.1 points and 2.4 rebounds per game this past season for the Pirates.
