New Albany volleyball standout Riley Winslow is joining the Herd. The Thundering Herd that is.
The senior announced her commitment Sunday on social media.
“I’m proud to announce that I have committed to play D1 volleyball at Marshall University! I thank God, my family and friends, and all the coaches, trainers, and teachers that have helped me get to this point. Let’s go Herd!!” Winslow tweeted Sunday afternoon.
This past season the 5-foot-6 outside hitter/defensive specialist led the Bulldogs in kills (304) and tied for the team lead in service aces (47) while ranking second in digs (250) and finishing fourth in solo blocks (15) and total blocks (23). She also helped New Albany tie for the Hoosier Hills Conference title on her way to being selected to the Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association All-Star Classic. Winslow also earned Academic All-State honors from the IHSVCA.
“Riley is a special addition to our 2020 roster,” Marshall coach Ari Aganus said in a post on the school’s athletic website. “Her athleticism, ball control and court awareness will immediately help our team. Riley’s personality and how she fits our culture is what stands out the most. Her core values and work ethic will positively impact our team culture.”
She finished her career with 715 kills, 147 service aces, 49 solo blocks, 103 total blocks and 711 digs.
Winslow said she chose Marshall because, “of the instant connection I had with the coaching staff. I knew that I would be cared for as a person and not only as an athlete. I also chose Marshall because of its great reputation with academics and athletics, family atmosphere, and close proximity to home.”
FLOYD RANKED 5TH IN PRESEASON POLL
The Floyd Central boys’ volleyball team, which advanced to the state semifinals last season, is ranked No. 5 in the Indiana Boys’ Volleyball Coaches Association preseason Top 10 poll.
Defending state champion Fishers is No. 1 while Roncalli, which beat the Highlanders in the state semis before falling to the Tigers in the state final, is No. 2. Carmel is third and Cathedral fourth, followed by Floyd.
The Highlanders return five of their six starters from last season. Leading the way are a pair of seniors — middle blocker Drew Cromwell and outside/rightside hitter Harrison Sprigler — who were named to the AVCA Boys High School All-America Watch List.
IBVCA PRESEASON TOP 10
1. Fishers, 2. Roncall, 3. Carmel, 4. Cathedral, 5. Floyd Central, 6. Franklin, 7. Guerin Catholic, 8. Zionsville, 9. Avon, 10. Chesterton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.