LOUISVILLE — Lorenzo Cedrola had three hits and Cristian Santana drove in three runs while a quartet of pitchers held visiting Charlotte to two hits as the Louisville Bats rolled to a 6-0 win in an International League game Friday night at Slugger Field.
After a quiet first inning, a one-out double from Trey Amburgey was followed immediately by an RBI-double from Mark Kolozsvary to give the Bats an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second.
The pitchers dueled from there as neither offense could get much going. Charlotte threatened in the top of the fourth with Yermin Mercedes on second base, but the Bats eliminated the threat as Justin Nicolino (1-1, 8.38) caught Mercedes attempting to take third.
Louisville broke through in the home half of the fifth thanks to five base hits and a walk. Kolozsvary was walked to lead off the inning before the aforementioned five hits, which included RBI knocks from Santana, Juniel Querecuto and Byrd Tenerowicz to extend the Louisville lead to 5-0.
The Bats added one more run in the seventh, courtesy of a sacrifice fly from Santana.
On the mound Nicolino turned in his best start of the season, tossing five shutout innings and only allowing one hit while walking four and striking out two.
A trio of relievers — Eddy Demurias, Jared Solomon and Kyle Zimmer — combined to allow one hit while fanning five over the last four frames.
Louisville outhit Charlotte 11-2 and had a season-high six doubles on Southern Indiana Night at Slugger Field. Santana extended his team-best hitting streak to 11 games, while Querecuto extended his to eight, in the win.
