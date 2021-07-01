PRO BASEBALL: Ellis is coming up Aces

RENO, Nev. — Drew Ellis is having a sizzling start to the summer.
The former Jeffersonville High School star and University of Louisville standout has been red-hot of late for the Reno Aces, the Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
So far this season the 25-year-old third baseman is batting .299 with 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 33 RBIs for the Aces (31-17), who entered Thursday night in first place in the West Division of the Triple-A West.
The former second-round pick, who is in his fourth season of professional baseball, is having his best year-to-date. It started slowly, though, for the slugger.
After batting .235 with 23 doubles, 14 home runs and 63 RBIs with the Double-A Jackson Generals in 2019, Ellis was 1-for-22 to start this season in Reno.
It didn’t take long, however, before he got rolling.
Ellis closed out May by going 13-for-26 with five doubles and eight RBIs over the final seven games of the month. That stretch was highlighted by a 5-for-5, three-double, three-RBI game against the Tacoma Rainiers.
He kept it going into June, hitting safely in the Aces’ first seven games of the month and 13 of their first 14.
The cleanup hitter has been cleaning up at the plate of late. Over the six games prior to Thursday night’s series-opener at Tacoma, Ellis was 10 for 22 with three doubles, four home runs, 10 RBIs and 25 total bases while scoring seven runs.
In Tuesday’s game at Sacramento, Ellis went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIs in the Aces’ 11-8 win over the River Cats.
In the first inning, he hit a 2-out, 2-run homer off long-time big leaguer Scott Kazmir. Then in the fifth inning, Ellis swatted a 2-out, 3-run homer off Tyler Cyr.
He finished June hitting .310 with nine doubles, six home runs and 20 RBIs to go along with a .396 on-base percentage and a .621 slugging percentage.
Ellis and the Aces continue their six-game series at Tacoma through Tuesday.