ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester really seems to agree with Josh Rogers.
The former New Albany High School star and University of Louisville standout, who is in his sixth season of playing professional baseball, has had a successful first month with the Rochester Red Wings, the Triple-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals.
The left-handed pitcher is 3-1 with a 3.97 earned-run average in four starts for the Red Wings (20-29), who are fifth in the Triple-A East Northeast Division. It’s a strong showing for Rogers, who was released on the first day of June by the Norfolk Tides.
Rogers has long acknowledged that professional baseball is “a business.” It’s a lesson he’s learned several times during his career since being drafted by the New York Yankees in 2015. It was a dream come true for Rogers, who grew up as a Yankees fan.
He spent 2 1/2 years in the Yankees organization before being traded to the Baltimore Orioles, in a deal that shipped Zach Britton to New York, in late July of 2018.
A little more than a month later, Rogers received his first big-league call-up.
He won his first start, giving up three earned runs on seven hits while walking one and striking out two in a victory over Toronto.
Rogers went 1-2 in three starts that season with the O’s. He started the next year at Triple-A Norfolk and struggled, going 2-6 in 11 starts, before being called up on June 14, 2019.
In four appearances — all in relief — that summer, Rogers went 0-1 with a 7.59 ERA before it was discovered he needed his second Tommy John surgery.
He spent the next year-and-a-half rehabbing after the surgery, before the 2021 season started.
Rogers struggled in his first four appearances, including two starts, with the Tides, going 0-3 with a 7.79 ERA.
On June 1, Rogers was released by the Tides.
Three days later, the Nationals signed Rogers and assigned him to Rochester.
In his first start with the Red Wings, Rogers allowed one earned run on six hits while walking two and striking out three in 5 2/3 innings as Rochester rolled to an 18-1 win over the Worcester Red Sox on June 5.
In his second start, Rogers yielded three hits while walking one and striking out one in six shutout innings in a 9-0 win over Lehigh Valley in the first game of a doubleheader on June 12.
Six days later, Rogers suffered his first loss with the Red Wings. He allowed five earned runs on six hits while walking one and striking out seven over 5 2/3 innings in a 5-0 loss to the Buffalo Bisons.
Rogers rebounded six days later with another victory against Worcester. He gave up four earned runs on seven hits while walking three and striking out five over 5 1/3 innings in Rochester’s 13-5 rout of the Red Sox.
In 22 2/3 innings, Rogers has allowed 10 earned runs on 22 hits while walking seven and striking out 16. Opponents are hitting just .250 against him.
Rogers will try to keep it rolling tonight, when he and the Red Wings face Syracuse in a doubleheader.
