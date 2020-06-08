While the NBA is still more than a month-and-a-half from returning to action, Braydon Hobbs is back playing basketball.
The former New Albany High School star, who helped Bellarmine University to an NCAA Division II national title in 2012, played his first game in more than three months with EWE Baskets Oldenburg of Germany’s Basketball Bundesliga League (BBL) on Monday.
Hobbs tallied two points, five assists and four rebounds for EWE, which lost 85-66 to Ratiopharm ULM. A pair of former Kentucky Wildcats, Archie Goodwin and Derek Willis combined for 24 points (Goodwin 14, Willis 10) in the win for ULM.
The BBL returned to action Saturday after a three-month hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
“I think everybody’s excited to get back on the court,” Hobbs said in a video posted on the team’s website Sunday.
The BBL could offer, not only for United States hoops fans but others around the world, a glimpse of what the future of professional basketball may hold.
The BBL is holding a 10-team, spectator-free tournament in a closed “bubble” setting in Munich. Players are living in what the league is calling “group quarantine” at hotels closed to the public.
“Anything can happen while we’re here with these 10 teams,” said Hobbs, who is averaging 8.2 points, four assists and 3.2 rebounds per game.
A video on the EWE Baskets’ website showed players getting off the team bus and entering their hotel. A maximum of 22 people per team, including all players and coaches, are allowed there. All have undergone regular testing for the coronavirus during a training phase and will continue to. Technical staff and media members are strictly limited.
The German league is going with a group-play style tournament, which was one of the many options that the NBA considered — and many teams were intrigued by — before settling on a 22-team plan. The German plan calls for two games a day for 10 consecutive days, with tip-offs four hours apart in the same arena. The 10 German teams were split in two five-team groups, and all teams will play the other four teams in their group once.
The German plan was to take the top 10 teams in the league standings; one of those teams, Würzburg, declined for financial concerns, so Frankfurt was added in its place. The German tournament is expected to last three weeks, while the NBA version could have some teams in Central Florida for about three months.
Hobbs and EWE Baskets will be back in action Wednesday morning.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
