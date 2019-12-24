Romeo Langford is coming off a monumental weekend.
The former New Albany High School star and Indiana University standout, who is in his rookie season with the Boston Celtics, saw his first significant playing time and scored his first professional points in a pair of games.
This past Friday night, the 6-foot-4 shooting guard tallied six points and two steals in Boston's 114-93 win over Detroit. Then on Sunday night, Langford scored eight points, snared four rebound and blocked one shot in the Celtics' 119-93 win over Charlotte.
The 14th pick in June's NBA Draft, who had been sidelined most of the season by injuries, had previously played only 14 seconds against Milwaukee on Oct. 30, then five minutes in last Wednesday's 109-103 win at Dallas.
Friday night, though, Langford checked in with 4 minutes, 31 seconds to play in the first quarter. It didn't take him long to make an impact. First, he stole a pass by former league MVP Derrick Rose. Then moments later he scored his first NBA points.
Taking a handoff from teammate Enes Kanter, Langford turned the corner against his defender, got into the lane, took a little Euro-step and flipped in a left-handed shot that went over the outstretched arm of 6-10 Detroit center Andre Drummond and dropped into the basket.
Celtics general manager Danny Ainge later retweeted a clip of Langford's first field goal.
"Smooth," Ainge tweeted, along with a shamrock emoji.
Langford, who later hit a pair of jump shots in the fourth quarter, finished 3 for 5 from the field, including 0 of 1 from 3-point range, in 18 minutes off the bench.
Sunday evening he played even more minutes (23) against the Hornets. This time he finished 3 for 6 from the field, including 2 of 3 from 3-point range. He also had three offensive rebounds and one defensive board en route to a plus-22 rating.
"I'm a lot more comfortable now that I've been getting more than one game under my belt," Langford said after Sunday's game. "The coaches and players always tell me just to be ready, you never know when your name's going to be called.
“It hasn’t been really that hard because I feel like I’ve got a good group of teammates that keep me focused and keep me on the right track. And also a coaching staff and inner circle that helps me make sure I’m focused and always being ready.”
He's had to be ready even more lately with injuries to teammates Gordon Hayward and Marcus Smart.
“He's super-talented,” Jayson Tatum, who scored a career-high 39 points in Sunday's win, said of Langford. "We've all seen him a lot in practice. With guys being out, his ability to step in [has been crucial]. Last week, not knowing he was going to play at all and then now to playing big minutes in crucial times and hitting big shots. Just knowing where to be, especially on defense — that's where you gotta start here first, on defense. For him to know that is really promising for him.”
“You can go back and you can watch the Dallas game and it’s night and day what three games of experience will do for you,” Boston coach Brad Stevens added. “He might not get to play as much when we have our full roster, but I think what this does is it gives you great comfort if you have to throw him in there for an extended period of time. He’s going to do exactly what we need [him] to do. He’s a very versatile wing defender, he got his hands on some balls. He chased people off screens, and he played really hard. Obviously knocking down those shots was nice, but I was encouraged by Romeo’s play all weekend.”
After averaging seven points and 20.5 minutes per game over the weekend, Langford looks to carry that momentum over to Wednesday's Christmas clash against defending champion Toronto. The game, which will tip off at noon (ESPN), is one of several high-profile matchups that day. Following that, Boston (20-7) will host Cleveland at 4 p.m. Friday and the Raptors at 7 p.m. Saturday.
