INDIANAPOLIS — Romeo Langford isn't discouraged.
The former New Albany High School star, Indiana University standout and current Boston Celtics rookie, who was back in his home state Wednesday night for Boston's game against the Indiana Pacers, has been dealing with a litany of injuries in his first season.
First Langford, who was selected 14th overall in June's NBA Draft, sat out summer league play while recovering from surgery for a thumb injury he suffered at IU. Then, in the preseason, he was slowed by a groin injury. Finally, in a game with the Maine Red Claws (the Celtics’ G League affiliate) last month Langford sprained his ankle.
Wednesday night Langford was in uniform for Boston for the first time since early in the season.
“I just look at the bigger picture,” said Langford, who didn't get off the bench in the Pacers' comeback 122-117 win over the Celtics. “It’s a long season. I have a long career, so this is just a little minor setback just here for a little bit. This is a little bitty piece of my career and my journey, so it’s really not that big.”
Langford had a large contingent of fans from New Albany at the game. Some fans wearing Langford’s No. 45 Celtics jersey were scattered throughout the arena. Langford said he wanted to wear No. 1, but it was retired in honor of former Celtics owner Walter Brown, so he chose 45 instead.
“That’s the only number I could think that’s halfway decent,” Langford said. “Michael Jordan wore it once, so that’s why I picked it.”
As for the support from his hometown at the game, Langford said: “That’s home. That’s where I’m from. I love them. They love me. They showed it. They’ve always shown it. They’re going to continue to show it. I’m always going to be there for them.”
Langford still follows the Hoosiers and was happy to see them beat Connecticut on Tuesday night. He still talks to a number of players on the team, including Rob Phinisee, Damezi Anderson, Jerome Hunter, Al Durham and Devonte Green.
“They’re doing good,” Langford said. “That’s a big win. That’s a big win that’s going to help them out down the line when it comes to making the tournament. That’s a big quality win.”
Celtics coach Brad Stevens still has faith Langford will contribute this season and beyond.
“Romeo has got a chance to be a really good player,” Stevens said. “The No. 1 thing that he brings to the table is just he’s got a feel for the game. He’s obviously got length, athleticism and all that stuff, but he’s able to read the game and read tough things on the fly, so in situations where he has been available to go, he’s really done a nice job of that.
“So he’s improved, but obviously the deal with all of the little injuries and the nagging things just ultimately sets you back. It makes it difficult in this league.”
Stevens would like for Langford to get more playing time in Maine to continue to develop.
“The plan of attack is once we hit this next long stretch where we have off is for him to go play,” Stevens said. “He just needs to play, but we’re encouraged by him. We’re really encouraged by him.”
On Thursday the Celtics assigned Langford and fellow rookie Carsen Edwards to the Red Claws, who have a pair of games this weekend. Maine plays at Iowa at 8 p.m. tonight and at Grand Rapids (Mich.) at 1 p.m. Sunday.
