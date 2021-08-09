SELLERSBURG — Professional golf is scheduled to tee off in Sellersburg on Tuesday morning.
The four-day, 72-hole Fuzzy Zoeller Classic at Covered Bridge Golf Club, the fifth stop on this year’s Forme Tour schedule, is slated to start at 8 a.m.
The Forme Tour, was created by the PGA Tour earlier this year in order to give playing opportunities to the PGA Tour Canada members who had their season interrupted due to border restrictions at the Canadian border caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The minute we announced we would hold a tournament at Covered Bridge Golf Club, our players were certainly intrigued as many of them know about the course and its reputation,” Forme Tour executive director Greg Carlson said in a press release. “One of the hallmarks of this Tour, that didn’t even exist three months ago, is the caliber of golf course we have been able to offer our players as tournament sites. Covered Bridge falls right in line with that strategy, and we are truly appreciative of the Town of Sellersburg and its support of this event.”
“We couldn’t be happier to welcome the Forme Tour players to the Town of Sellersburg for this event. We know some of the players who are coming for The Fuzzy Zoeller Classic at Covered Bridge Golf Club will eventually make their way to the PGA TOUR. We’re excited to see them and the high-quality golf they play and are proud for the Town of Sellersburg to be a part of their journey,” Sellersburg Town Manager Charlie Smith added in the release.
One hundred, fifty-six players from seven counties are scheduled to take to the 7,044-yard, par 71 (36-35) course today. Included among those are eight who qualified at last week’s 18-hole qualifier at Champions Pointe Golf Club. The field will be cut to 60 players, plus ties, after the second round.
Turk Pettit enters as the Forme Tour’s points leader. The 2021 individual NCAA champion won the Birck Boilermaker Classic, the Forme’s last event, in West Lafayette.
The field also includes several players from the general area. One is Cooper Musselman, a graduate of Louisville St. Xavier High School who played collegiately at the University of Kentucky. Another is Brendon Doyle, another St. X grad who played at Indiana University.
Up for grabs this week is $115,000 in purse money. The winner will receive $20,000.
FUZZY ZOELLER CLASSIC AT COVERED BRIDGE GOLF CLUB
Today’s tee times
8 a.m.: Mac Meissner, Chris Crisologo, Ryan Elmore (Hole 1)
8 a.m.: James Hervol, Chris O’Neill, Tain Lee (Hole 10)
8:10 a.m.: Brandon P. Smith, Lukas Euler, Cooper Musselman (Hole 1)
8:10 a.m.: Blake Olson, Max Marsico, Lawren Rowe (Hole 10)
8:20 a.m.: Brad Miller, Michael Chanaud, Travis Trace (Hole 1)
8:20 a.m.: Ben Lein, Lee Detmer, Michael Johnson (Hole 10)
8:30 a.m.: Ryan Snouffer, Carson Young, Andrew McCain (Hole 1)
8:30 a.m.: Austin Squires, Joseph Harrison, Jacob Poore (Hole 10)
8:40 a.m.: Jeffrey Swegle, Sean Walsh, Cody Burrows (Hole 1)
8:40 a.m.: Dalton Ward, David Perkins, Dylan Meyer (Hole 10)
8:50 a.m.: Carter Jenkins, Andrew Dorn, Greg Eason (Hole 1)
8:50 a.m.: Eric Dietrich, Corey Shaun, Billy Walthouse (Hole 10)
9 a.m.: Mason Overstreet, Brian Carlson, Blake Sattler (Hole 1)
9 a.m.: Hays Moreland, Turk Pettit, Ian Holt (Hole 10)
9:10 a.m.: Joey Lane, Philip Knowles, Keenan Huskey (Hole 1)
9:10 a.m.: George Markham, Jeremy Paul, Jovan Rebula (Hole 10)
9:20 a.m.: Spencer Ralston, Philip Barbaree, Justin Doeden (Hole 1)
9:20 a.m.: Zach Cabra, A.J. Crouch, Jake Johnson (Hole 10)
9:30 a.m.: Kevin Techakanokboon, James Allenby, Matt McCarty (Hole 1)
9:30 a.m.: Matt Oshrine, Riley Wheeldon, Keller Harper (Hole 10)
9:40 a.m.: Bryson Nimmer, Jeremy Gandon, Callum Davison (Hole 1)
9:40 a.m.: Trey Shirley, Steven Chervony, David Longmire (Hole 10)
9:50 a.m.: Brendon Doyle, Kyler Dunkle, Zack Taylor (Hole 1)
9:50 a.m.: Jordan Niebrugge, Zane Thomas, Cody Blick (Hole 10)
10 a.m.: Trace Crowe, Jack Sparrow, Harry Nodwell (Hole 1)
10 a.m.: Chris Minton, Stanton Schorr, Kyle Mueller (Hole 10)
1 p.m.: David Sanders, Luis Gagne, Ryann Ree (Hole 1)
1 p.m.: Logan Lockwood, Zach Smith, Albert Pistorius (Hole 10)
1:10 p.m.: Stoney Crouch, Kevin Velo, Chase Koepka (Hole 1)
1:10 p.m.: Isaiah Salinda, Jordan Hahn, Austin Hitt (Hole 10)
1:20 p.m.: Eric Lilleboe, Chandler Eaton, Cole Miller (Hole 1)
1:20 p.m.: Matt Ryan, Kyle Westmoreland, Wil Bateman (Hole 10)
1:30 p.m.: Trevor Werbylo, Grady Brame, Josh Hart (Hole 1)
1:30 p.m.: Andrew Yun, Andrew Walker, Briggs Duce (Hole 10)
1:40 p.m.: Anthony Maccaglia, David Pastore, Samuel Saunders (Hole 1)
1:40 p.m.: Byron Meth, Daniel O’Rourke, Charles Huntzinger (Hole 10)
1:50 p.m.: Blair Hamilton, Corey Pereira, Jorge Garcia (Hole 1)
1:50 p.m.: Eric Ansett, Austin Morrison, Jason Thresher (Hole 10)
2 p.m.: Michael Feagles, Joshua Seiple, Jeff Wibawa (Hole 1)
2 p.m.: Steven Fisk, Luke Schniederjans, Blake Elliott (Hole 10)
2:10 p.m.: Joey Savoie, Eric McCardle, Hagen Fell (Hole 1)
2:10 p.m.: Ryan Siegler, Edward Figueroa, Christopher Petefish (Hole 10)
2:20 p.m.: Jonathan Brightwell, Gavin Hall, Sean Busch (Hole 1)
2:20 p.m.: Matt Gilchrest, Jonathan Hardee, Bennett Baker (Hole 10)
2:30 p.m.: Blake Wagoner, Jake Scott, Thomas Forster (Hole 1)
2:30 p.m.: Benjamin Shipp, Spencer Soosman, Sebastian Crampton (Hole 10)
2:40 p.m.: Beau Breault, Hayden Shieh, Jonathan Keppler (Hole 1)
2:40 p.m.: Alex Schaake, Quade Cummins, David Germann (Hole 10)
2:50 p.m.: Billy Tom Sargent, Thomas Lim, Patrick Cover (Hole 1)
2:50 p.m.: Clay Feagler, Jared du Toit, Angus Flanagan (Hole 10)
3 p.m.: Alexandre Fuchs, Tee-K Kelly, Camilo Aguado (Hole 1)
3 p.m.: J.J. Grey, Daniel Hudson, Jeffrey Kang (Hole 10)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.