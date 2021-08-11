PRO GOLF: Ryan, Werbylo tied atop leaderboard

SELLERSBURG — Matt Ryan and Trevor Werbylo followed up outstanding first rounds with splendid second rounds at Covered Bridge Golf Club on Wednesday.
Ryan and Werbylo each shot 6-under-par 65s, on the heels of 63s, and are at 14-under and tied for the lead of the Fuzzy Zoeller Classic at Covered Bridge, a Forme Tour event being played this week in Sellersburg.
They lead first-round leader Cooper Musselman and Andrew Yun by two shots heading into today’s third round.
Werbylo followed up an eight-birdie first round with a six-birdie second.
“It was good, solid, similar to [Tuesday]. So far, no bogeys for the first two rounds. That’s something I would like to continue,” said Werbylo, the only player in the field to play the first two rounds bogey-free.
Werbylo, who recently finished up his playing career at the University of Arizona, had back-to-back birdies on Nos. 12 and 13, his third and fourth holes of the day, en route to a 33. He played the front nine in 4-under, birdieing Nos. 3, 5, 6 and 7.
“I’ve done a good job of eliminating (bogeys) the first two rounds. If I can keep clean cards the last two days, I’m sure I’ll be right around the lead if not having a great chance to win,” he said.
Meanwhile the 34-year-old Ryan, who played the front nine first, posted five birdies en route to a 31. On the back nine, he bogeyed the par-4 10th before birdieing Nos. 12 and 18.
“It got a little tougher on the back (nine),” he said. “I didn’t play No. 10 very well. I was right down the middle and had a pitching wedge and ended up making bogey. I made a great par at 11 and chipped at 12 for birdie. It was a lot harder to hit it close because the wind started kicking up. Obviously, spin control and trajectory are way more important. I hit it solid, but I didn’t quite hit judge every shot that well coming down the stretch.”
First-round leader Cooper Musselman couldn’t duplicate his first-round, course-record 61, but he wasn’t too far off of it. Beginning on the back nine, the former Louisville St. Xavier High School and University of Kentucky standout parred his first five holes before birdieing Nos. 15, 17 and 18 to drop to 13-under.
Mussleman started the front nine with his first two bogeys of the tourney, carding fives on the par-4 holes. He bounced back, though, to birdie Nos. 4 and 5 before bogeying No. 6. He closed his round with a trio of pars.
“It’s hard to back up a 61,” Musselman said. “I came out thinking I could do it. I hit some shaky shots to start the round and made some good par saves. I then made a couple of putts, on 17 and 18, but hit a bad drive on one and not a great bunker shot on two.
“Overall finishing at 2-under, it was pretty windy out there, I would have liked to be a few more under but it was solid.”
Yun, meanwhile, followed up his first-round 63 with a second-round 67.
One of the day’s biggest risers was Jordan Hahn, who is currently alone in fifth. He shot a 7-under 64 Wednesday to move up 17 spots in the standings.
Third-round play is scheduled to get under at 8:30 Thursday morning on what promises to be another sweltering day.
“It’s extremely hot. Luckily, we had some breeze, which made it seem a little cooler. But it’s Southern Indiana. It’s hot, it’s humid. I grew up around here, so I knew what to expect,” Musselman said.
.
FUZZY ZOELLER CLASSIC AT COVERED BRIDGE
Wednesday’s second round at Covered Bridge, GC, Sellersburg; par-71
1. Matt Ryan -14 63-65
1. Trevor Werbylo -14 63-65
3. Andrew Yun -12 63-67
3. Cooper Musselman -12 61-69
5. Jordan Hahn -11 67-64
6. Austin Hitt -10 64-68
6. Jonathan Keppler -10 68-64
6. Matt McCarty -10 65-67
9. Luke Schniederjans -9 64-69
9. Patrick Cover -9 66-67
9. Michael Johnson -9 64-69
9. Zach Cabra -9 66-67
9. A.J. Crouch -9 68-65
.
Thursday’s tee times
8:30 a.m.: Camilo Aguado, Brandon P. Smith, Steven Chervony (Hole 1)
8:30 a.m.: Kyle Westmoreland, Steven Ihm, David Pastore (Hole 10)
8:41 a.m.: Jason Thresher, Clay Feagler, Alexandre Fuchs (Hole 1)
8:41 a.m.: Spencer Soosman, Alex Schaake, Jared du Toit (Hole 10)
8:52 a.m.: Wil Bateman, Cole Miller, Eric Ansett (Hole 1)
8:52 a.m.: Lee Detmer, Joseph Harrison, Corey Shaun (Hole 10)
9:03 a.m.: Ian Holt, George Markham, Kyler Dunkle (Hole 1)
9:03 a.m.: Brian Carlson, Jeremy Paul, Riley Wheeldon (Hole 10)
9:14 a.m.: Benjamin Shipp, Jeffrey Kang, Dylan Meyer (Hole 1)
9:14 a.m.: Kevin Techakanokboon, David Longmire, Corey Pereira (Hole 10)
9:25 a.m.: Steven Fisk, Blake Elliott, Christopher Petefish (Hole 1)
9:25 a.m.: Michael Feagles, Joey Savoie, Jonathan Brightwell (Hole 10)
9:36 a.m.: A.J. Crouch, David Sanders, Byron Meth (Hole 1)
9:36 a.m.: Daniel Hudson, Tain Lee, Max Marsico (Hole 10)
9:47 a.m.: Patrick Cover, Michael Johnson, Zach Cabra (Hole 1)
9:47 a.m.: Lukas Euler, Michael Chanaud, Austin Squires (Hole 10)
9:58 a.m.: Jonathan Keppler, Matt McCarty, Luke Schniederjans (Hole 1)
9:58 a.m.: Carson Young, Dalton Ward, David Perkins (Hole 10)
10:09 a.m.: Cooper Musselman, Jordan Hahn, Austin Hitt (Hole 1)
10:09 a.m.: Carter Jenkins, Jake Johnson, Bryson Nimmer (Hole 10)
10:20 a.m.: Matt Ryan, Trevor Werbylo, Andrew Yun (Hole 1)
10:20 a.m.: Zane Thomas, Cody Blick (Hole 10)