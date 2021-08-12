SELLERSBURG — Thursday was moving day for Trevor Werbylo.
Werbylo shot an 8-under-par 63 at Covered Bridge Golf Club to take a four-shot lead heading into Friday’s final round of the Fuzzy Zoeller Classic at Covered Bridge, a Forme Tour event being played in Sellersburg this week.
Werbylo sits at 22-under — four shots ahead of Ian Holt — following his nine-birdie, one-bogey round.
“I knew (22-under) was out there, and if I played really well I could be at this number after three rounds,” said Werbylo, who recently finished up his playing career at the University of Arizona. “To start the week, that’s a pretty high expectation to have, so, no, I wasn’t expecting to be 22-under after three rounds. Coming into the week, I knew you would have to shoot some low scores to compete.”
Werbylo, who entered the day tied with Matt Ryan for first, began his round with birdies on Nos. 1, 5 and 6 before bogeying — his only one of the tournament thus far — the par-4 seventh. He bounced back to birdie No. 9 to close out a 33 on the front.
On the back nine, Werbylo birdied four of the first six holes before closing out his round with a birdie on the par-5 18th.
“Making birdie on nine got me some momentum going into the back nine. I started making some mid-range putts,” he said. “I hit a couple of wedge shots close and played some really solid golf. I didn’t make too many mistakes.
“It was really good, especially on the back nine. I started making some putts. Each round I’ve finished better than I started, and so that’s good. I’m very pleased.”
As well as Werbylo played, Holt had a better round. The 25-year-old shot a 10-under 61 — matching the course-record that Cooper Musselman set in Tuesday’s first round.
“It was great. The wind was down early, and I took advantage of some of the early holes. I hit it pretty close and made all the putts I needed to make. It was a pretty stress-free round,” Holt said.
Holt recorded five birdies on the front nine. On the back side, he parred the first three holes before birdieing five of the final six holes for a 30.
“I kept hitting it close,” Holt said. “(On) 10, 11 and 12 I didn’t really get anything going, then I caught fire and didn’t look back.”
Luke Schniederjans is five shots behind Werbylo in third while A.J. Crouch and Musselman are six shots back in a tie for fourth.
Another highlight of the day was Eric Ansett’s hole-in-one on the eighth hole.
“I hit a perfect 8-iron, right how I drew it up. I drew it with a right-to-left wind, and it landed maybe four feet short of the hole and trickled in. It was awesome,” said Ansett, who is 14-under and in a six-way tie for eighth.
FUZZY ZOELLER CLASSIC AT COVERED BRIDGE
Thursday’s third round at Covered Bridge, GC, Sellersburg; par-71
Top 10
1. Trevor Werbylo -22 63-65-63
2. Ian Holt -18 69-65-61
3. Luke Schniederjans -17 64-69-63
4. A.J. Crouch -16 68-65-64
4. Cooper Musselman -16 61-69-67
6. Matt McCarty -15 65-67-66
6. Matt Ryan -15 63-65-70
8. Clay Feagler -14 70-65-64
8. Eric Ansett -14 69-66-64
8. Kyler Dunkle -14 67-67-65
8. Andrew Yun -14 63-67-69
Today’s tee times
7:30 a.m.: Dylan Meyer, Steven Fisk, Tain Lee (Hole 1)
7:30 a.m.: Lukas Euler, David Perkins, Steven Ihm (Hole 10)
7:41 a.m.: Jonathan Keppler, Jake Johnson, Bryson Nimmer (Hole 1)
7:41 a.m.: Alexandre Fuchs, Alex Schaake, Lee Detmer (Hole 10)
7:52 a.m.: Benjamin Shipp, Byron Meth, Patrick Cover (Hole 1)
7:52 a.m.: George Markham, Jeffrey Kang, Joey Savoie (Hole 10)
8:03 a.m.: Austin Hitt, Camilo Aguado, David Pastore (Hole 1)
8:03 a.m.: Max Marsico, Zach Cabra, Austin Squires (Hole 10)
8:14 a.m.: David Sanders, Daniel Hudson, Jordan Hahn (Hole 1)
8:14 a.m.: Steven Chervony, Kyle Westmoreland, Wil Bateman (Hole 10)
8:25 a.m.: Michael Johnson, Kevin Techakanokboon, Blake Elliott (Hole 1)
8:25 a.m.: David Longmire, Michael Chanaud, Carson Young (Hole 10)
8:36 a.m.: Andrew Yun, Jason Thresher, Christopher Petefish (Hole 1)
8:36 a.m.: Brandon P. Smith, Corey Shaun, Riley Wheeldon (Hole 10)
8:47 a.m.: Joseph Harrison, Kyler Dunkle, Jeremy Paul (Hole 1)
8:47 a.m.: Dalton Ward, Carter Jenkins, Cody Blick (Hole 10)
8:58 a.m.: Matt Ryan, Clay Feagler, Eric Ansett (Hole 1)
8:58 a.m.: Spencer Soosman, Cole Miller, Michael Feagles (Hole 10)
9:09 a.m.: A.J. Crouch, Cooper Musselman, Matt McCarty (Hole 1)
9:09 a.m.: Jonathan Brightwell, Zane Thomas (Hole 10)
9:20 a.m.: Trevor Werbylo, Ian Holt, Luke Schniederjans (Hole 1)
9:20 a.m.: Jared du Toit, Brian Carlson (Hole 10)
