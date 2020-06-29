PRO HOOPS WATCH
BRAYDON HOBBS
The former New Albany High School star and Bellarmine University standout recently finished his first season with EWE Baskets Oldenburg of the Basketball Bundesliga (BBL), Germany's top professional league. The 6-foot-5 guard saw action in three games over the past week and a half as EWE continued to play in the BBL tourney.
On June 20, Hobbs had six points, six rebounds and five assists in EWE's 89-75 victory over Brose Baskets Bamberg to complete a two-game sweep in the BBL quarterfinals.
Two days later, Hobbs tallied three points, seven assists and three rebounds in EWE's 92-63 loss to ALBA Berlin, which received a team-high 19 points from former University of Louisville star Peyton Siva, in Game 1 of the league semifinals.
On June 24, Hobbs came off the bench to compile 10 points, two assists and two rebounds in EWE's 81-59 season-ending loss to ALBA in Game 2 of the BBL semifinals.
JOE JACKSON
The former IU Southeast standout is playing for the Eagles Basketball Club in Australia's Darwin Basketball Association.
The 6-foot-7 forward was recently named Round 2 Player of the Week after recording 30 points, 24 rebounds, eight blocked shots, seven assists and one steal in one game.
Through three games Down Under, Jackson is averaging 24.3 points, 24 rebounds and four assists for the Eagles.
