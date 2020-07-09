Clay Ables is ready for some football.
Or, more accurately, some futbol.
The 23-year-old 2015 Floyd Central graduate and sports director at WJHI, the student-operated radio and TV station for Jeffersonville High School, will begin his second season of calling Louisville City FC games at 5 p.m. Sunday, when LouCity hosts the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at the brand new Lynn Family Stadium. Ables will be doing play-by-play, while Jeff Greer handles the color commentary, for LouCity games on iHeartRadio’s family of networks.
“I’m beyond excited,” said Ables, who previously called LouCity’s 2018 season. “I think we’re about the last people on the face of the earth that are going to have sports.”
Sports are something that have always been important to Ables.
“They’ve always been my passion, since I was a kid,” he said.
Unfortunately, Ables’ athletic ability didn’t match his fervor for sports.
“I wasn’t good. I realized I didn’t have the skills to play at any level,” he said with a laugh earlier this week.”I found out early on that I’ve got to be around sports, because that’s what I love.”
Growing up Ables enjoyed listening to sports talk radio, including local personalities like Tony Vanetti and Lachlan McLean, so while he was a student at Floyd Central he got involved in its radio and TV program. It was there that he met Tim Dench, now the station manager of WJHI and a radio/TV teacher at Jeff High.
“Tim really got my skills to a good level and prepared me daily. He really got me thinking, ‘You can work for the next level.’ ... He was the perfect teacher,” said Ables, whose dreams of becoming a professional broadcaster were also fostered by his parents, Toby and Deanna (who broadcast volleyball games for WNAS during her high school days).
After graduating from Floyd, Ables got involved in various aspects of the media while in college. While a student at Indiana University (he eventually graduated from IU Southeast), he did play-by-play for IU volleyball, women’s basketball and baseball games on the Big Ten Network Student U. Later, he did work for the SEC Network Plus and ACC Network Extra.
Also during that time he began working at WJHI, where he assists Dench in teaching students the ins and outs of broadcasting sports on radio and television.
“We teach them to be on time, be disciplined and be prepared,” said Ables, who grew up in Georgetown but recently bought a house in Louisville. “We also teach them the networking, professionalism and marketing that goes along with it.”
Ables’ networking helped him land the job calling LouCity matches two years ago when the club won the United Soccer League title.
“Soccer on the radio, it’s a fun sport to broadcast, but it’s difficult in the sense that you have a lot of dead time,” Ables said. ”As long as they play well it’s awesome, but everybody hates you when they lose.”
LouCity hasn’t done much losing during its brief existence. The two-time USL champs won their season-opener 1-0 at North Carolina FC on March 7. A week later the USL, like every other professional sports league across the country, was halted by the coronavirus pandemic.
On Sunday, the club will play its second match of the season and its first in its new home — Lynn Family Stadium.
“The stadium’s top-notch,” Ables said. “I’ve worked in a few different stadiums and, from a soccer standpoint, the only other one it compares to is the other Lynn Stadium [at the University of Louisville]. They did it first class. It’s amazing how made-for-television this stadium is and how made-for-the-fans it is.”
Ables is eager to get back at it. He hasn’t called a sporting event since an Atlantic Coast Conference lacrosse match in February, so while the LouCity players have been preparing for the re-start of the season, so has he.
“This whole week before the first game I’m watching English Premier soccer, critiquing myself,” Ables said. “I talk to other announcers too.
“I enjoy having some downtime, but I’ve had way too much downtime.”
Barring any new developments with COVID-19, though, Ables will be busy over the next few months. Of LouCity’s 15 remaining games, 11 are scheduled to be home matches.
“I think we’ll be fine, but my concern is the other teams around the country,” Ables said. “We’ll try to get the games in as fast as we can, get to the next date on the calendar as quickly as possible.”
