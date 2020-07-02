The Louisville City Football Club released its revised 2020 schedule Thursday.
The United Soccer League revealed a LouCity slate that will see the Boys in Purple play a majority of their matches at the new Lynn Family Stadium.
LouCity resumes play with six straight home games beginning on July 12 against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC. Lynn Family Stadium’s unveiling — with capacity allowed up to 50 percent at a venue that could normally accommodate 15,304 — will be broadcast at 5 p.m. on ESPN2.
Start times, plus TV and radio listings, will be announced later for the remaining 14 dates on LouCity’s calendar leading into the USL Championship playoffs.
“It’s an interesting schedule due to the fact that we’re in a group now and will play our group opponents four times each,” LouCity coach John Hackworth said in a release. “That’s unusual for any professional league, obviously, but it’s what we’ve been dealt.
“We do believe the fact that we’re opening our new stadium and have the first few games at home can be beneficial to us, both for the start in terms of competition but also showing off our beautiful Lynn Family Stadium.”
LouCity will play primarily against clubs from “Group E,” limiting travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Two games apiece are home and on the road against Indy Eleven and Saint Louis FC. Sporting KC II, the other team from the pod, will visit Lynn Family Stadium four times, declining to host.
When Pittsburgh visits later this month, the Riverhounds will be opening their season. LouCity got off to a 1-0 start by defeating North Carolina FC on March 7 days before sports leagues around the world shut down.
Other non-Group E games on LouCity’s schedule include an Aug. 15 trip to play Virginia’s Loudon United FC and a Sept. 19 tilt with Memphis 901 FC at Lynn Family Stadium.
A cluster of games — six of them between Aug. 8 and Sept. 5 — serve as the busiest portion of a schedule that has all games other than the re-opener falling on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
If available, any single-game tickets will go on sale at a later date.
The full schedule is available below:
• Sunday, July 12: Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at LouCity
• Saturday, July 18: Saint Louis FC at LouCity
• Saturday, July 25: Sporting KC II at LouCity
• Wednesday, July 29: Sporting KC II at LouCity
• Saturday, Aug. 8: Indy Eleven at LouCity
• Wednesday, Aug. 12: Sporting KC II at LouCity
• Saturday, Aug. 15: LouCity at Loudon United FC
• Wednesday, Aug. 26: Indy Eleven at LouCity
• Saturday, Aug. 29: LouCity at Saint Louis FC
• Saturday, Sept. 5: LouCity at Indy Eleven
• Saturday, Sept. 12: Saint Louis FC at LouCity
• Wednesday, Sept. 16: LouCity at Indy Eleven
• Saturday, Sept. 19: Memphis 901 FC at LouCity
• Saturday, Sept. 26: LouCity at Saint Louis FC
• Saturday, Oct. 3: Sporting KC II at LouCity
