PRO SOCCER: Thompson signs with Sporting KC of MLS

KANSAS CITY — Brooks Thompson is heading to the big club.
On Wednesday, Sporting KC of Major League Soccer announced it has signed the 6-foot-4, 185-pound goalkeeper to a multi-year contract with options.
“I’m extremely happy to sign my first MLS contract and join the first team,” Thompson, 18, said in a release from the team. “I look forward to what the year has to offer and can’t wait to get to work.”
Thompson, who was born in Jeffersonville and grew up in Floyds Knobs, attended Highland Hills Middle School before transferring to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. prior to his eighth-grade year.
Thompson, who would be a senior at Floyd Central had he stayed in the area, spent two years at IMG before joining the Sporting KC Academy team. He played for the academy’s U-19 team during the 2018-19 Development Academy season, posting a 7-2-3 mark and four clean sheets in goal.
Thompson appeared in two preseason matches for Sporting KC before signing with the Swope Park Rangers (which rebranded itself Sporting KC II) of the USL Championship league a couple of months before his 17th birthday. At 16 years of age, he became the youngest pro signing in Sporting KC II history. Thompson notched a victory in his debut against Hartford Athletic on July 17, 2019.
He returned to Sporting KC II in the COVID-shortened 2020 season and posted a career-high nine saves in a 2-1 loss to the Indy Eleven at Lucas Oil Stadium last July. One week later he was back in goal when Louisville City FC edged Sporting KC 1-0 at Lynn Family Stadium. A week after that, Thompson recorded his first pro clean sheet in a 1-0 win against Indy.
A month later, Thompson earned his second victory of the season, making four saves in a 2-1 triumph at FC Tulsa on Aug. 29. He led Sporting KC II goalkeepers during the shortened 2020 campaign with 26 saves and a 1.17 goals against average in six matches.
Although the MLS hasn’t finalized its schedule for the 2021 season yet, Thompson’s eager to get going with the top club.
“Letsss goo!!! Excited for the new chapter,” he tweeted Wednesday.