Providence junior Casey Kaelin, a standout on the boys’ basketball team, averaged 20.5 points a game in helping the Pioneers to the Class 2A Southridge Regional title this past Saturday. First the 6-foot-3 wing scored 15 points in Providence’s 50-47 win over No. 5 Linton-Stockton in a regional semifinal. Then, he tallied a game-high 26 points in the Pioneers’ 44-37 victory over Forest Park in the regional final.
Providence's Kaelin named Baptist Health Athlete of the Week
Visitation for Norman K. Curts, 3-8 p.m. Friday, March 18, Market Street Chapel, Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes. Service, 11 a.m. Saturday, Grace Lutheran Church, with visitation at 10 a.m.
