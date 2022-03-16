3-12-22_ForestPark@Providence_2ARegFinal_BBB_31262.jpg

Providence junior Casey Kaelin drives the ball during the Pioneers' 44-37 victory over Forest Park in the Class 2A Southridge Regional championship on Saturday evening at Huntingburg Memorial Gymnasium. 

Providence junior Casey Kaelin, a standout on the boys’ basketball team, averaged 20.5 points a game in helping the Pioneers to the Class 2A Southridge Regional title this past Saturday. First the 6-foot-3 wing scored 15 points in Providence’s 50-47 win over No. 5 Linton-Stockton in a regional semifinal. Then, he tallied a game-high 26 points in the Pioneers’ 44-37 victory over Forest Park in the regional final.

