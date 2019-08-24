INDIANAPOLIS – In a shocking turn of events Saturday night, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck informed owner Jim Irsay he’s “mentally worn down” and will retire from the NFL.
The news was broken on Twitter by ESPN’s Adam Schefter during the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the Chicago Bears while Luck was standing on the sideline at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The team has not yet confirmed the report.
It’s a stunning outcome to a lower leg saga that began in March and continued for more than five months.
The 29-year-old Luck was the first overall pick of the 2012 draft, replacing iconic quarterback Peyton Manning. He walks away with a 53-33 regular season record as a starter and a long, strange injury history.
Luck first injured his right shoulder during a Week 3 win at Tennessee in 2015. He played just seven games that season, ending the year when he suffered a lacerated kidney during the fourth quarter of a November win against the Denver Broncos.
Luck returned in 2016 and played the entire season with a torn labrum. Surgery on the shoulder in January 2017 went awry, and the quarterback missed the entire ensuing regular season.
Luck returned last season and threw for 4,593 yards and 39 touchdowns while leading Indianapolis to a 10-6 record and a wild-card playoff victory.
This was expected to be his first drama-free offseason in years. Instead, he suffered a calf strain in March and participated in just two training camp practices before rehabbing behind closed doors.
Two weeks ago, general manager Chris Ballard said the injury had migrated into the ankle, but the team was confident Luck could return as early as the regular-season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Instead, the news broke of his planned retirement.
Jacoby Brissett now becomes Indianapolis’ starting quarterback, and Chad Kelly – who was 16-of-21 for 209 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the first half of the 27-17 loss to Bears – serving as the likely backup once he returns from his two-game suspension.
Luck completed 60.8 percent of his passes for 23,671 yards with 171 touchdowns and 83 interceptions during his seven-year career.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.