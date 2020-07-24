The former New Albany High School star and Indiana University standout is in his rookie season with the NBA’s Boston Celtics.
The 6-foot-4, 216-pound shooting guard did not play in Friday’s scrimmage, which Boston lost 98-84, against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the VISA Athletic Center in Reunion, Fla.
“He had a little stomach issue,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said of Langford afterward. “They don’t think it’s anything big. Antennas go up, so we decided to keep him back. ... It sounds like he’s doing better.”
Boston next has scrimmages against Phoenix, at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, and Houston, at 8 p.m. Tuesday, before restarting the season at 6:30 p.m. next Friday against Milwaukee.
