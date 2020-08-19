The former New Albany High School star and Indiana University standout is in his rookie season with the NBA's Boston Celtics.
The 6-foot-4, 216-pound shooting guard scored six points in 23 minutes off the bench in Boston's 128-101 victory over the 76ers in Wednesday's Game 2 of the first-round Eastern Conference playoff series. He was 2 for 4 from the field, including 1 of 1 from 3-point range, and 1 for 2 from the free throw line. He also had a rebound and steal for the Celtics.
Langford figures to see more playing time with Gordon Haywood sidelined up to four weeks with a right ankle sprain.
Boston faces Philadelphia in Game 3 of their playoff series at 6:30 p.m. Friday (TNT).
