The former New Albany High School star and Indiana University standout is in his second season with the NBA’s Boston Celtics.
The 6-foot-4, 216-pound shooting guard made his season debut Sunday in the Celtics’ 116-86 victory over visiting Charlotte. After missing the first 49 games of the season following wrist surgery and a positive COVID-19 test, Langford tallied three points in 12 minutes off the bench. He was 1-for-4 from the field, including 1 of 2 from 3-point range, while also recording one rebound, one assist, one steal, one blocked shot and one steal.
“It felt good to get back out there, get my legs back under me and just compete with my teammates,” Langford said after the game. “I had 12 minutes, it felt good. I wasn’t too tired, I wasn’t exhausted, so it was good.”
“It was great to have him (back),” Kemba Walker added. “Romeo is a really important piece of what we want to do. ... I’m excited for him, excited for his opportunity because he’s gotten so much better.”
The Celtics (25-25), who are third in the Atlantic Division and eighth in the Eastern Conference, host Philadelphia at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night (TNT). They host the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Minnesota at 7:30 p.m. Friday before visiting Denver at 3 p.m. Sunday.
