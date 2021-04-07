The former New Albany High School star and Indiana University standout is in his second season with the NBA’s Boston Celtics.
The 6-foot-4, 216-pound shooting guard made his first start of the season, in just his third game back from injury and illness, in the Celtics’ 101-99 victory over the visiting New York Knicks on Wednesday night. Langford, who started twice his rookie year, scored six points on 2 for 5 shooting, including 2-for-3 from 3-point range, in the win. He also snared six rebounds (four on the offensive end) while committing one turnover and two personal fouls in 25 minutes of action.
That followed up his two-point, one-rebound, one-assist outing in Boston’s 106-96 loss to Philadelphia on Tuesday night.
The Celtics (26-26) next host Minnesota at 7:30 p.m. Friday before visiting Denver at 3 p.m. Sunday.
