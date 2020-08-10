The former New Albany High School star and Indiana University standout is in his rookie season with the NBA's Boston Celtics.
The 6-foot-4, 216-pound shooting guard played nine minutes off the bench in Boston's 122-100 win over Toronto on Friday night. Langford was 0-for-4 from the field, including 0 of 2 from 3-point range, while also recording a rebound, assist and turnover.
Sunday, Langford didn't play in the Celtics' 122-119 overtime victory over Orlando that clinched the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs for Boston.
The Celtics (47-23) take on Memphis at 5 p.m. today before facing Washington at noon Thursday.
