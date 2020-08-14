The former New Albany High School star and Indiana University standout is in his rookie season with the NBA’s Boston Celtics.
The 6-foot-4, 216-pound shooting guard started the second game of his career in Boston’s 96-90 regular-season-ending loss to Washington on Thursday afternoon. In 30 minutes, Langford was 3-for-9 from the field, including 0 of 1 from 3-point range, while also recording four rebounds, four assists and one turnover before leaving with a wrist injury.
Boston (48-24) next faces Philadelphia in Game 1 of their playoff series at 6:30 p.m. Monday (ESPN).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.