The former New Albany High School star and Indiana University standout is in his rookie season with the NBA’s Boston Celtics.
The 6-foot-4, 216-pound shooting guard started the second game of his career in Boston’s 96-90 regular-season-ending loss to Washington on Thursday afternoon. In 30 minutes, Langford was 3-for-9 from the field, including 0 of 1 from 3-point range, while also recording four rebounds, four assists and one turnover before leaving with a wrist injury.
Later, Boston coach Brad Stevens said that Langford tore ligaments in his wrist and could need a procedure in the future. Langford, however, was back practicing with the team Sunday and got in at the end of the Celtics' 109-101 Monday win over Philadelphia in Game 1 of their playoff series.
Boston, now leading 1-0, faces the 76ers in Game 2 of their playoff series at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday (TNT).
