The former New Albany High School star and Indiana University standout is in his rookie season with the NBA’s Boston Celtics.
The 6-foot-4, 216-pound shooting guard didn’t play in Boston’s 104-103 loss to Toronto last Thursday in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series, or in the Raptors’ Game 4 100-93 victory Saturday. He did, however, play three minutes off the bench in Boston’s Game 5 111-89 win over Toronto on Monday. Langford missed his only shot attempt, but did dish out an assist in the victory. Then, he did not play in the Raptors’ 125-122 double-overtime victory in Game 6 on Wednesday night.
Boston will take on Toronto at 9 p.m. (TNT) Friday night in Game 7 of the series.
