The former New Albany High School star and Indiana University standout is in his rookie season with the NBA's Boston Celtics.
The 6-foot-4, 216-pound shooting guard played 81 seconds in the first quarter of Boston's 106-101 loss to Miami in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference finals series last Thursday. Langford saw just a little over a minute of action because he suffered a strained right adductor while trying to guard Miami's Jimmy Butler.
Langford did not play in Boston's 117-106 Game 3 victory over the Heat on Saturday night.
The Celtics, who trail 2-1 in the series, will take on Miami at 8:30 p.m. (ESPN) Wednesday night in Game 4 of the series.
