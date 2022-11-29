The former New Albany High School star and Indiana University standout is in his fourth NBA season, and his second with the San Antonio Spurs.
Last Friday night, Langford had five points, four rebounds, one steal and one blocked shot off the bench in San Antonio’s 105-94 loss to the visiting Los Angeles Lakers. He was 2 for 6 from the field, including 0 of 3 from 3-point range, and 1 of 2 from the free throw line in 22 minutes of action.
The next night, Langford tallied seven points, four assists, three rebounds, one steal and one blocked shot off the bench in the Spurs’ 143-138 home loss to the Lakers again. He was 3 for 3 from the field, including 1 of 1 from 3-point range, while committing four fouls and one turnover in 26 minutes of action.
So far this season, Langford is averaging 4.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 18.4 minutes while starting two of 10 games for San Antonio. He’s shooting 40.4 percent from the field and 62.5 percent from the free throw line.
Langford and the Spurs (6-15), who have lost eight in a row, will visit Oklahoma City at 8 p.m. tonight before hosting New Orleans at 8 p.m. Friday night and Phoenix at 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.