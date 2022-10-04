The former New Albany High School star and Indiana University standout is beginning his fourth NBA season, and his second with the San Antonio Spurs.
Langford tallied two points and one steal off the bench in the Spurs’ 134-96 loss at Houston in their preseason opener Sunday. He was 1-for-4 from the field, including 0 of 1 from 3-point range, while committing one foul in 14 minutes of action.
San Antonio will host Orlando at 8 p.m. Thursday night and New Orleans at 7 p.m. Sunday night.
Last season, Langford averaged 4.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 16.1 minutes per game while shooting 43.5 percent from the field, including 34.1 percent from 3-point range, and 54.8 percent from the free throw line over 48 games (44 with Boston and four with San Antonio).
