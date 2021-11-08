The former New Albany High School star and Indiana University standout is in his third year with the NBA’s Boston Celtics.
Langford tallied three points and three rebounds off the bench in Boston’s 92-79 win at Orlando last Wednesday night. He was 1 for 2 from the field, all were 3-point shots, and committed a pair of fouls in 17 minutes of action.
The next night, Langford netted a season-high 12 points off the bench in the Celtics’ 95-78 victory at Miami. He was 4 for 8 from the field, including 2 of 5 from 3-point range, and 2 of 2 from the free throw line while snaring two rebounds and dishing out one assist in 27 minutes of action.
Saturday night, he didn’t play in Boston’s 107-104 loss at Dallas.
So far this season, Langford is averaging 6.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 18.7 minutes per game while shooting 50 percent from the field, including 46.7 percent from 3-point range, and 100 percent from the free throw line.
The Celtics (4-6) host Toronto at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night and Milwaukee at 7:30 p.m. Friday night (ESPN) before playing at Cleveland at 8 p.m. Saturday night (NBATV) and 7 p.m. next Monday night.
