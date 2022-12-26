The former New Albany High School star and Indiana University standout is in his fourth NBA season, and his second with the San Antonio Spurs.
Langford started two more recent games for the Spurs.
Last Monday night, he had six points, one rebound, one assist and one blocked shot in San Antonio’s 124-105 win at Houston. He was 2 for 2 from the field, including 1 of 1 from 3-point range, and 1 for 2 from the free throw line while committing one foul in 19 minutes of action.
Then last Thursday, he tallied two points, two rebounds and one steal in the Spurs’ 126-117 loss at New Orleans. He was 1 for 1 from the field while committing five fouls and two turnovers in 18 minutes of action.
So far this season, Langford is averaging 6.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 19.7 minutes while starting seven of 18 games for San Antonio. He’s shooting 50 percent from the field and 68 percent from the free throw line.
Langford and the Spurs (10-22), who hosted Utah on Monday night, visit Oklahoma City at 8 p.m. tonight before hosting New York at 8 p.m. Thursday and Dallas at 7 p.m. Saturday night.
