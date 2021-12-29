The former New Albany High School star and Indiana University standout, a 6-foot-5, 216-pound shooting guard, is in his third year with the NBA's Boston Celtics.
Langford has started the past four games for Boston.
On Dec. 22, Langford nearly had his first career double-double, recording 11 points, nine rebounds, two steals and one blocked shot in the Celtics' 111-101 home win over Cleveland. He was 5-for-8 from the field, including 1 of 3 from 3-point range, and 0 for 1 from the free throw line in 31 minutes of action.
On Christmas day, Langford scored five points — the first five of the game — to go along with two rebounds, two steals and one blocked shot in Boston's 117-113 loss at Milwaukee. He was 2-for-4 from the field, including a dunk and a 3-pointer to start the game, and 1 for 2 from the free throw line in 26 minutes of action.
Monday night, Langford had six points, four steals, three rebounds, three assists and three blocked shots in the Celtics' 108-103 loss at Minnesota. He was 2-for-9 from the field, including 0 of 4 from 3-point range, and 2 for 4 from the free throw line in 36 minutes of action.
Wednesday night, Langford compiled four points, four rebounds and one blocked shot while starting his second straight game in a 91-82 home loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. He was 2-for-6 from the field, including 0 of 3 from 3-point range, in 27 minutes of action.
So far this season, Langford is averaging 4.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 19.5 minutes per game while shooting 40.5 percent from the field, including 33.3 percent from 3-point range, and 65 percent from the free throw line.
The Celtics (16-19) next host Phoenix at 1 p.m. Friday afternoon and Orlando at 6 p.m. Sunday evening.
