The former New Albany High School star and Indiana University standout is in his second season with the NBA’s Boston Celtics.
The 6-foot-4, 216-pound shooting guard saw action in one of the Celtics’ past three games.
First, he didn’t play in Boston’s 143-140 overtime victory over visiting San Antonio this past Friday night. Then on Sunday, he tallied two points off the bench in the Celtics’ 129-119 loss to Portland. He was 1-for-2 from the field while committing a pair of fouls in 14 minutes. Langford didn’t play in Boston’s 132-96 win at Orlando on Wednesday night after entering the NBA’s concussion protocol following a collision with a teammate in practice.
In the 14 games since returning from injury and illness, Langford is averaging 2.4 points and 2.1 rebounds for the Celtics.
Boston (35-31) is scheduled to visit Chicago at 7:30 p.m. Friday night (ESPN) before hosting Miami at 1 p.m. Sunday (ESPN) and 7 p.m. Tuesday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.