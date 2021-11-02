The former New Albany High School star and Indiana University standout is in his third year with the NBA’s Boston Celtics.
Langford missed his third straight game, due to calf tightness, in the Celtics’ 116-107 home loss to Washington last Wednesday.
Three days later, he returned and tallied two points, four rebounds and two assists off the bench in Boston’s 115-112 double-overtime loss at Washington. He was 1 for 3 from the field, including 0 of 2 from 3-point range, in 18 minutes of action.
Monday, several media outlets reported that the Celtics will pick up the team option on Langford for the 2022-23 season. That means he’ll earn $5.6 million in the final year of his rookie contract next season.
Then Monday night, Langford had four points and an assist off the bench in Boston’s 128-114 home loss to the Chicago Bulls.
So far this season, Langford is averaging 5.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 17 minutes per game while shooting 50 percent from the field, including 50 percent from 3-point range. He still hasn’t attempted a free throw.
The Celtics (2-5) visit Orlando at 7 p.m. Wednesday night, Miami at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night (NBATV) and Dallas at 8:30 p.m. Saturday night.
