The former New Albany High School star and Indiana University standout, a 6-foot-5, 216-pound shooting guard, was recently traded from the NBA’s Boston Celtics to the San Antonio Spurs.
Langford scored one point and had one rebound off the bench in San Antonio’s 100-94 loss to Golden State on April 9. He was 0-for-1 from the field and 1 for 2 from the free throw line in 11 minutes of action.
That turned out to be Langford’s final action of the season. He didn’t play in the Spurs’ regular-season ending 130-120 loss at Dallas, or 113-103 loss at New Orleans in the play-in tournament game.
For the season, Langford averaged 4.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 16.1 minutes per game while shooting 43.5 percent from the field, including 34.1 percent from 3-point range, and 54.8 percent from the free throw line over 48 games (44 with Boston and four with San Antonio).
