The former New Albany High School star and Indiana University standout, a 6-foot-5, 216-pound shooting guard, is in his third year with the NBA’s Boston Celtics.
Last Wednesday, Langford had one rebound and one blocked shot off the bench in Boston’s 99-97 home loss to San Antonio. He didn’t attempt a shot in eight minutes of action.
The next night, Langford didn’t see any action in the Celtics’ 108-105 last-second loss at the New York Knicks.
Saturday night, Langford tallied two points off the bench in Boston’s 99-75 victory over the visiting Knicks. He was 1-for-1 from the field in two minutes of action.
Monday night, Langford didn’t see action in the Celtics’ 101-98 overtime victory over visiting Indiana.
So far this season, Langford is averaging five points, 3.1 rebounds and 18.9 minutes per game while shooting 42 percent from the field, including 32.3 percent from 3-point range, and 65.2 percent from the free throw line.
The Celtics (20-21) are scheduled to visit the Indiana Pacers at 7:30 p.m. tonight. After that they’re slated to visit Philadelphia at 7 p.m. Friday night before hosting Chicago at 8:30 p.m. Saturday night and New Orleans at 12:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.