ROMEO LANGFORD WATCH
The former New Albany High School star and Indiana University standout is in his rookie season with the NBA’s Boston Celtics.
The 6-foot-4, 216-pound shooting guard tallied two points in 11 minutes off the bench in Boston’s 102-94 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night in Game 3 of their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series. Langford was 1 for 3 from the field for the Celtics, who took a 3-0 lead in the series with the win.
Boston will try to complete the sweep when it faces Philadelphia at 1 p.m. (ABC) Sunday in Game 4 of the playoff series.
