Romeo Langford head shot

Romeo Langford

ROMEO LANGFORD WATCH

The former New Albany High School star and Indiana University standout is in his rookie season with the NBA’s Boston Celtics.

The 6-foot-4, 216-pound shooting guard tallied two points in 11 minutes off the bench in Boston’s 102-94 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night in Game 3 of their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series. Langford was 1 for 3 from the field for the Celtics, who took a 3-0 lead in the series with the win.

Boston will try to complete the sweep when it faces Philadelphia at 1 p.m. (ABC) Sunday in Game 4 of the playoff series.

Tags

Recommended for you