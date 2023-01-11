The former New Albany High School star and Indiana University standout is in his fourth NBA season, his second with the San Antonio Spurs.
Last Wednesday, Langford had seven points, three rebounds and an assist in San Antonio’s 117-114 loss at New York. He was 2 for 4 from the field, including 1 of 2 from 3-point range, and 2 for 2 from the free throw line while committing four fouls and one turnover in 13 minutes of action.
Last Friday, Langford posted 15 points, two rebounds, one assist and a steal in the Spurs’ 121-109 victory over visiting Detroit. He was 7 for 12 from the field, including 1 of 2 from 3-point range, while committing one foul and one turnover in 29 minutes.
The next day, Langford finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and one assist in San Antonio’s 121-116 loss to his former team, Boston. He was 7 for 15 from the field while committing three fouls in 31 minutes.
Monday night, Langford had 13 points, five rebounds, four assists and one blocked shot in the Spurs’ 121-113 loss at Memphis. He was 6 for 11 from the field, including 0 of 3 from 3-point range, and 1 for 1 from the free throw line while committing one foul in 28 minutes.
So far this season, Langford is averaging 7.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 20.2 minutes while starting 13 of 26 games for San Antonio. He’s shooting 49.7 percent from the field and 71.4 percent from the free throw line.
Langford and the Spurs (13-28), host Golden State at 7:30 p.m. Friday (ESPN), Sacramento at 7 p.m. Monday and Brooklyn at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
