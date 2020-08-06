ROMEO LANGFORD WATCH
The former New Albany High School star and Indiana University standout is in his rookie season with the NBA’s Boston Celtics.
The 6-foot-4, 216-pound shooting guard played 26 minutes off the bench in Boston’s 149-115 victory over Brooklyn on Wednesday night. Langford tallied four points, three rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots to earn a plus-27 rating. He was 1 for 3 from the field, including 0 of 1 from 3-point range, and 2 for 2 from the free throw line.
The Celtics (45-23) take on defending champion Toronto at 9 p.m. tonight (TNT), Orlando at 5 p.m. Sunday and Memphis at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday (TNT).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.