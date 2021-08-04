Former New Albany High School star and Indiana University standout Romeo Langford recently completed his second season with the NBA’s Boston Celtics.
The 6-foot-4, 216-pound shooting guard averaged 3.1 points and 1.9 rebounds for the Celtics in 18 games during the regular season. In the postseason, he averaged 8.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists while starting twice for Boston.
On Tuesday it was announced that Langford will play for the Celtics in the Las Vegas Summer League, which runs Sunday through Aug. 17. He’ll be joined by former Purdue star Carsen Edwards, among others, on Boston’s 10-player roster.
“It’s my first real full summer where I’ve been able to just work out and work on the things I need to work on without worrying about anything (health-wise),” Langford said at a press conference Wednesday. “I feel like I’m progressing really well. I feel like I’m making big strides.”
The Celtics face Atlanta at 4 p.m. Sunday (NBATV) in their first game. They’re also scheduled to face Denver at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Orlando at 7 p.m. Aug. 12 (ESPN2) and Philadelphia at 5 p.m. Aug. 14.
