The former New Albany High School star and Indiana University standout, a 6-foot-5, 216-pound shooting guard, is in his third year with the NBA’s Boston Celtics.
Langford didn’t play in Boston’s 88-87 victory over visiting Philadelphia on Dec. 1.
Two nights later, Langford tallied six points, two rebounds and a steal off the bench in the Celtics’ 137-130 loss at Utah. He was 3-for-4 from the field, including 0 of 1 from 3-point range, in 11 minutes of action.
Saturday night, Langford didn’t play in Boston’s 145-117 win at Portland due to an ankle injury.
Tuesday night, Langford returned and had five points, one rebound and one assist off the bench in the Celtics’ 117-102 loss at the L.A. Lakers. He was 2-for-3 from the field and 1 of 1 from the free throw line while committing one personal foul in 17 minutes of action.
Wednesday night, Langford had four points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal off the bench in Boston’s 114-111 loss at the L.A. Clippers. He was 2-for-3 from the field and 0 of 1 from the free throw line while committing one personal foul in 11 minutes of action.
So far this season, Langford is averaging 4.8 points, three rebounds and 18.1 minutes per game while shooting 42.4 percent from the field, including 41.7 percent from 3-point range, and 69.2 percent from the free throw line.
The Celtics (13-13) visit Phoenix at 10 p.m. tonight (ESPN) before returning home to host reigning world champion Milwaukee at 7:30 p.m. Monday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.