The former New Albany High School star and Indiana University standout is beginning his third year with the NBA’s Boston Celtics.
He’s currently playing for the Celtics’ Summer League team in Las Vegas.
Saturday, the 6-foot-4, 216-pound shooting guard had 13 points, three rebounds and one assist in Boston’s 100-80 win over Philadelphia. He was 5 for 12 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and 1 of 2 from the free throw line. He also blocked a shot in 26 minutes, 53 seconds of action.
Langford and the Celtics (4-0) face Sacramento (4-0) at 9 p.m. Tuesday night (ESPN) in the Summer League championship game.
