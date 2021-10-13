The former New Albany High School star and Indiana University standout is beginning his third year with the NBA’s Boston Celtics.
Wednesday night, Langford started and scored 12 points, grabbed three rebounds and dished out two assists in the Celtics’ 103-102 loss at Orlando. He was 5 for 13 from the field, including 0 of 3 from 3-point range, and 2 of 2 from the free throw line and had one turnover in 28 minutes of action.
Langford and the Celtics (2-1) visit Miami at 6:30 p.m. Friday evening (ESPN2) to close out the preseason.
