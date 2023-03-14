The former New Albany High School star and Indiana University standout is in his fourth NBA season, his second with the San Antonio Spurs.
Langford had two points, three rebounds and one blocked shot off the bench in San Antonio’s 102-90 home loss to Oklahoma City on Sunday. He was 1 for 2 from the field, including 0 of 1 from 3-point range, while committing one foul in 26 minutes of action.
So far this season, Langford is averaging 7.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 20.1 minutes while starting 19 of 34 games for San Antonio. He’s shooting 48.3 percent from the field and 64.1 percent from the free throw line.
Langford and the Spurs (17-50), who hosted Orlando on Tuesday night, are scheduled to host Dallas at 8:30 p.m. tonight, Memphis at 8 p.m. Friday night and Atlanta at 4 p.m. Sunday before visiting New Orleans at 8 p.m. next Tuesday.
