The former New Albany High School star and Indiana University standout, a 6-foot-5, 216-pound shooting guard, is in his third year with the NBA’s Boston Celtics.
Last Wednesday night, Langford had 11 points, one rebound and one assist in Boston’s 111-102 home loss to Charlotte. He was 4-for-7 from the field, including 1 of 3 from 3-point range, and 2 of 3 from the free throw line in 18 minutes of action.
Two nights later, Langford tallied 12 points, two rebounds and two blocked shots off the bench in the Celtics’ 109-105 loss to visiting Portland. He was 5 for 7 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, in 23 minutes of action.
On Sunday afternoon, Langford had three points off the bench in Boston’s 116-87 win at Washington. He hit his only field-goal attempt, a 3-pointer, in eight minutes of action.
So far this season, Langford is averaging 4.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 17.6 minutes per game while shooting 43.4 percent from the field, including 35.1 percent from 3-point range, and 64.3 percent from the free throw line.
The Celtics (25-24) are scheduled to visit Atlanta at 7 p.m. Friday night and New Orleans at 7 p.m. Saturday night before hosting Miami at 7:30 p.m. Monday (NBATV) and Charlotte at 7:30 p.m. next Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.